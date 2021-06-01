Coleman Thomas Blevins Jr. Photo: Kerr County Sheriff’s Office

By Steve Neavling

A man arrested on allegations of plotting a mass shooting at a Walmart in Texas had a stockpile of guns, ammunition and racist and extremist materials in his home.

Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, of Kerrville, Tex, has been charged with making a “terroristic threat to create public fear of serious bodily injury,” the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday.

Authorities intercepted a message from Blevins that said he planned to shoot up a Walmart.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office made contact with Blevins and confirmed he was affiliated and networking with “extremist ideologies” and was capable of “following through with the threat.”

“Our investigators did outstanding work in this case, and possibly saved many lives,” Sheriff Larry Leitha said in the news release. “The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable.”

Among the items found in Blevins’ home were flags depicting the swastika and other Nazi symbols and extremist books that advocated neo-Nazi ideas.

“Firearms, ammunition, electronic evidence, concentrated THC, and radical ideology paraphernalia, including books, flags, and handwritten documents” were also seized, cops said.