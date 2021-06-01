By Steve Neavling

A retired FBI agent accused of conning a woman out of roughly $800,000 by telling her she was on “secret probation” has been charged with multiple crimes.

William Roy Stone Jr., 62, was indicted last week on seven counts of wire fraud, one count of wire fraud conspiracy, one count of false impersonation of a federal officer, one count of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from unlawful activity, and one count of false statements to law enforcement, the Justice Department announced.

The indictment alleges Stone convinced the victim she was on “secret probation” for drug crimes in front of a fictitious federal judge in Austin, Texas, in November 2015. As a condition of the made up probation, Stone told the victim she must pay him for the expenses he incurred while supervising her and that she was prohibited from disclosing her probation status. If she failed to comply, he told her she could be imprisoned and lose her children, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors say Stone concocted an elaborate ruse to convince the victim that she was on probation.

Stone purchased a home and cars with the money that the victim allegedly paid him.

“Stone allegedly conned, threatened and stole from his victim, exploiting her trust in law enforcement for his own financial gain. The OIG is committed to holding accountable those who commit this type of conduct,” Cloey C. Pierce, special agent in charge of the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General Dallas Field Office, said in a statement.

Stone faces up to 178 years in federal prison.