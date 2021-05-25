Special Reports

FBI Investigates Suspicious Package Delivered to Sen. Rand Paul’s Home

By Steve Neavling

The FBI is investigating a suspicious package filled with white powder that was delivered to Sen. Rand Paul’s home in Kentucky. 

The bureau is inspecting the large envelope in hopes of identifying the substance, CBS WLKY reports

“I take these threats immensely seriously,” Paul tweeted Monday. “As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family.”

Paul appears to be referring to musician Richard Marx, who tweeted Sunday, “If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he consume.”

In 2017, Paul was assaulted by his neighbor, Rene Boucher. Paul sustained broken ribs and bruised lungs. 


Posted: 5/25/21
