By Steve Neavling

Former President Trump billed the Secret Service more than $40,000 for agents this spring to use a room at Mar-a-Lago resort to protect him.

The Secret Service was charged $396.15 each night to use a single room as a workspace for agents, The Washington Post reports.

The charges continued until at least April 30, when he moved to his club in Bedminster, N.J. for the summer.

The daily room rate is the same amount Trump charged the Secret Service during his presidency.

While former presidents get protection for life, the rate Trump, a billionaire, is billing is unprecedented.

“It’s tacky,” Jeffrey A. Engel, the director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University, told The Washington Post. “Just because you can make a buck doesn’t mean you should make a buck. And especially when you have a situation where you’re an ex-president. You’re not going to starve.”