FBI Still Investigating Drone That Flew ‘Dangerously Close’ to CBP Helicopter

A CBP air interdiction agent flies a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. Photo: CBP.

By Steve Neavling

The FBI is still trying to determine who flew a drone close to a U.S. Customs and Enforcement Protection helicopter in Tucson, Ariz., about three months ago. 

The drone was “flying dangerously close” to the helicopter at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, the FBI said in a news release. 

It appears the remove-controlled aircraft took off from a site about 5 miles south of the city and then flew across Tucson and north over Marana, the bureau said. 

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for the drone for hours but were unsuccessful. 

No injuries were reported. 

The Federal Aviation Administration made it a crime to unsafely operate a drone in 2018. 


Posted: 5/21/21
