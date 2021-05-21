Special Reports

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

May 2021
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



FBI Seized 18 Devices in Raid of Giuliani’s Apartment, Office

Rudy Giuliani

By Steve Neavling

Federal investigators seized 18 electronic devices when they raided former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s apartment and office in April, according to newly unsealed court documents.

The FBI also took email and iCloud data from Giuliani and lawyer Victoria Toensing, whose apartment also was raided, The Independent reports.

FBI agents executed a search warrant at the New York City apartment and office of Giuliani, who has been under investigation for his dealings in Ukraine, where he had sought damaging information about President Biden. 

The raid was part of a “covert warrant.”

Prosecutors unveiled the new information while asking for the appointment of a “special master” to determine what is protected by attorney-client privilege. 


Posted: 5/21/21 at 6:15 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!