Rudy Giuliani

By Steve Neavling

Federal investigators seized 18 electronic devices when they raided former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s apartment and office in April, according to newly unsealed court documents.

The FBI also took email and iCloud data from Giuliani and lawyer Victoria Toensing, whose apartment also was raided, The Independent reports.

FBI agents executed a search warrant at the New York City apartment and office of Giuliani, who has been under investigation for his dealings in Ukraine, where he had sought damaging information about President Biden.

The raid was part of a “covert warrant.”

Prosecutors unveiled the new information while asking for the appointment of a “special master” to determine what is protected by attorney-client privilege.