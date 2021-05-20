Alex Gakos/Shutterstock.com

By Steve Neavling

The FBI on Wednesday released two new videos of suspects accused of violently assaulting law enforcement officers during the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

One of the suspects is shown striking officers with a tactical baton after trying to rip off an officer’s mask. Another suspect is shown punching officers with metal knuckles.

The FBI is hoping the videos help lead to the arrests of the suspects.

“The American people answered the call when we asked for their help two months ago in identifying 10 individuals captured on video in some of the most violent attacks on officers who were protecting the U.S. Capitol on January 6,” Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said. “As difficult as it is to report family, friends, and co-workers, the American public continues to provide vital assistance to the FBI and our partners in this investigation.”

So far, the FBI has arrested more than 425 suspects in connection with the riot. Nearly 90 of the suspects were charged with assaulting law enforcement officers.

The FBI said they are still searching for some of the most violent suspects.

“Our work is not done yet,” D’Antuono said.