Fentanyl found stuffed inside burritos in April. Photo: CBP.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more fentanyl in the first few months of 2021 than in all of 2020.

As of last month, CBP seized nearly 6,500 pounds of fentanyl, ABC News reports.

By comparisonthe federal agency seized 4,776 pounds of fentanyl last year.

“CBP’s Office of Field Operations has seen a slight increase in narcotic seizures at its southern border ports of entry in fiscal year 2021,” an agency spokesman told ABC News.

“As cross-border travel shifted to essential-travel only, criminal organizations shifted their operations as well. CBP has seen an increase in seizures amongst U.S. citizens and in the commercial environment as both demographics are exempt from the travel restrictions.”

Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to Dr. Darien Sutton, an emergency medicine physician based in Los Angeles and ABC News contributor.

“People don’t realize how dangerous it is,” he said.