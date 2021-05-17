In the aftermath of the ransomeware attack on the Colonial Pipeline, critics say the Transportation Security Administration is not adequately staffed to protect the 2.7 million miles of pipeline in the U.S.

The TSA has nearly 50,000 officers devoted to airports, but only 34 staff positions to oversee pipelines and cybersecurity, ABC News reports.

“I don’t think they have really the personnel or the expertise to do the job right now,” Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., told ABC News. “We absolutely need more oversight on pipeline security and other areas of critical infrastructure.”

Kiersten Todt, managing director of the Cyber Readiness Institute, went even further.

“I don’t think that TSA should be responsible for the cybersecurity of the pipelines,” she told ABC News.

For now, House Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member John Katko said the TSA should continue overseeing pipeline security.

“Right now, we need to focus on building existing capabilities and resources while ensuring federal roles and responsibilities are clear,” Katko said in a statement.