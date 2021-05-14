Special Reports

Some Border Patrol Agents Disgruntled over Biden’s More Liberal Policies

Photo via Border Patrol

President Biden is not winning over some Border Patrol agents, whose frustrations are prompting them to consider early retirement. 

Reuters interviewed dozens of current and former agents and found “growing dissatisfaction among some rank and file members” over Biden’s more liberal border policies.

Some disgruntled agents are even buying joke coins that say “U.S. Welcome Patrol.”

Some of the agents also oppose Biden’s choice to lead U.S. Customs and Border Enforcement, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus, who is awaiting confirmation by the Senate. 

The acting Border Patrol chief last month wrote a memo in which he opposed the Biden administration’s new directive to cease using the term “alien” to refer to migrants. 

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, faults Biden for the recent increase in border crossings. 

“I can confidently say that President Biden owns this crisis,” Judd said. “It is his fault.” 


Posted: 5/14/21
