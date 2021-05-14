A group of shadowy conservative activists teamed up with a former undercover British spy to target perceived enemies of President Trump, including FBI agents and then-National Security Adviser H.R. McCaster, according to a new report.

The conservative group Project Veritas secretly surveilled FBI employees from a pricey rented home in the Georgetown section of Washington D.C., The New York Times reports.

The goal was to smear and discredit FBI staffers and others in the Trump administration who were believed to be opponents of the president.

One tactic involved female undercover operatives arranging dates with FBI employees in hopes of catching them on secret recordings making disparaging remarks about Trump. The undercover women made fake dating app profiles to lure FBI employees and brought hidden cameras and microphones on the dates.

At the center of the scheme was Richard Seddon, a former British spy who trained Project Veritas operatives in 2016 to infiltrate labor unions and political campaigns.

It’s unclear whether Trump was aware of the effort, according to the report.