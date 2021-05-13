By Steve Neavling

An unusually high number of migrants crossing the border are single adults, as opposed to asylum-seeking adults and children.

Nearly two of every three border encounters in April were adults traveling alone, The Associated Press reports.

Border Patrol had 108,301 encounters with single adults in April, an increase of 12% from March. More than half of them are from Mexico.

About 90% of those adults were expelled from the U.S.

Children, on the other hand, are exempted form expulsion and allowed to stay in pursuit of asylum claims under the Biden administration.

With so much attention spent on families and unaccompanied children, some current and former border enforcement officials said single adults and drug smugglers have more opportunities to evade capture.

In the meantime, Border Patrol had encounters with 17,171 children in April, a 9% decrease from March. Families that encountered Border Patrol also dropped 10% in April.