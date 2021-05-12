File photo via Secret Service.

By Steve Neavling

President Trump sought to remove Secret Service personnel who he believed was overweight or short.

Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump’s eldest son, dated a Secret Service agent shortly after her divorce with Donald Trump Jr.

And during the Sept. 11 terrorist attack, Secret Service agents were unable to get Vice President Dick Cheney immediately to safety in an underground bunker because they forgot the S-keys to open the shelter.

These are some of the takeaways in “Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service,” a new book by Washington Post reporter and Pulitzer Prize winner Carol D. Leonnig. The book will be released to the public next week.

The Washington Post obtained an advance copy of the book and wrote that the book “chronicles the successes, missteps and evolution of the agency tasked with protecting the American president.”

“Although Leonnig does depict some heroics by the Secret Service, her 487-page tome largely focuses on the challenges and stumbles — bureaucratic and otherwise — of the agency she describes as ‘spread dangerously thin’ through 11 presidents, starting with the assassination of John F. Kennedy and placing a particular emphasis on the George W. Bush, Obama and Trump eras.”