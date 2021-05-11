Attorney General William Barr, via Justice Department.

By Steve Neavling

Former Attorney General Bill Barr threatened to resign last year if then-President Trump fired FBI Director Christopher Wray, Business Insider reports.

The previously unreported incident occurred during a trip to the White House, when Barr learned that Trump was considering replacing Wray with Bill Evanina, a top counterintelligence official.

Barr responded by saying he’d quit in protest.

It wasn’t the first time Barr reportedly threatened to quit. The Washington Post reported last year that Barr also was considering stepping down because of Trump’s tweets.

Trump and Wray had a rocky relationship. Wray refused to fire Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, whom Trump loathed, and he contradicted the president’s claims about widespread election fraud, Antifa and Russia’s election interference.