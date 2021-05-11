Special Reports

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

May 2021
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



AG Barr threatened to Resign Last Year If Trump Fired FBI’s Wray

Attorney General William Barr, via Justice Department.

By Steve Neavling

Former Attorney General Bill Barr threatened to resign last year if then-President Trump fired FBI Director Christopher Wray, Business Insider reports.

The previously unreported incident occurred during a trip to the White House, when Barr learned that Trump was considering replacing Wray with Bill Evanina, a top counterintelligence official. 

Barr responded by saying he’d quit in protest. 

It wasn’t the first time Barr reportedly threatened to quit. The Washington Post reported last year that Barr also was considering stepping down because of Trump’s tweets.

Trump and Wray had a rocky relationship. Wray refused to fire Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, whom Trump loathed, and he contradicted the president’s claims about widespread election fraud, Antifa and Russia’s election interference. 


Posted: 5/11/21 at 9:20 AM under News Story.

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!