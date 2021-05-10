FBI Director Christopher Wray, via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

FBI Director Christopher Wray appointed two executive assistant directors to vital positions in the bureau.

Brian C. Turner was named executive assistant director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch, where he will oversee criminal and cyber investigations worldwide. Turner had been serving as the assistant director of the Operational Technology Division at FBI headquarters.

Turner joined the FBI in 2002 in the Philadelphia Field Office.

Jill Sanborn was named executive assistant director of the National Security Branch, where she will help the FBI defend the U.S. and its interests from national security threats. Prior to the appointment, Sanborn was serving as the assistant director of Counterterrorism Division at FBI headquarters.

Sanborn’s FBI career began in 1998, when she was assigned to the Phoenix Field Office.