FBI Officers Reward for Help Locating Gunman Who Fired at Task Force Officer
By Steve Neavling
The FBI is offering a reward for help identifying people who fired several shots at a bureau task force officer in a drive-by shooting in Phoenix last month.
A task force vehicle came under fire in the early hours of April 23 near 20th Street and Wier Avenue in south Phoenix.
The officer was not injured.
About 10 minutes before the shooting, surveillance footage shows three men entering the suspect vehicle, a white 2003 Hyundai Sonata.
The reward is up to $10,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Phoenix Office at 623-466-1999.
Posted: 5/7/21 at 7:25 AM under News Story.
Tags: FBI, Phoenix, reward, shooting
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!