Christopher Bauer. Photo: Montgomery County Detention Center

By Steve Neavling

An Alabama state trooper who had been kicked out of the FBI following sexual misconduct claims was arrested last week on charges of raping an 11-year-old girl.

Christopher Bauer hid his checkered past from the state agency by producing a fake FBI letter that falsely suggested he had a clean record, an Associated Press investigation found.

In late 2018, Bauer was working in the bureau’s New Orleans office when the FBI suspended him without pay and removed his security clearance. Among the allegations were that he had raped a co-worker at knifepoint.

When Bauer, 41, applied to be a trooped in 2019, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it found “no derogatory comments were uncovered by former employers” when it conducted a “full and thorough” investigation.

On his application, Bauer said he was still working at the FBI and never revealed the disciplinary action taken against him.

Last week, Bauer was charged with sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under 12.