CBP Busts Woman with $40,000 Worth of Cocaine Hidden in Her Shoes

CBP found $40,000 worth of cocaine hidden in these shoes. Photo: CBP.

By Steve Neavling

CBP officers found $40,000 worth of cocaine hidden in the shoes of a Georgia woman who was returning on a flight from Jamaica. 

The officers stopped the 21-year-old woman at Hartsfield-Jacskon Atlanta International Airport on Sunday and found the cocaine in seven pairs of shoes that were stuffed in her bags. 

“Smugglers go through great lengths to conceal drugs from our officers,” Paula Rivera, CBP port director for the Area Port of Atlanta, said in a news release. “Narcotics interdiction remains a priority CBP enforcement mission, one that we take very seriously.”

The woman was turned over to Clayton County police. 

For CBP officers, it was just another day. CBP seizes 3,677 pounds of drugs on an average day.


Posted: 5/6/21
