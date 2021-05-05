Former Border Patrol Agent John Daly III

By Steve Neavling

A retired Border Patrol agent is accused of being a serial rapist who attacked women in Arizona between 1999 and 2001.

John Daly III, 57, was arrested Tuesday, The Arizona Republic reports.

Daly is suspected of attacking at least eight women in Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Bisbee.

Mesa police are calling him the “East Valley Rapist.”

Police credited the break in the case with funding from the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, a program from the Justice Department’s Bureau of Justice Assistance.

Police said Daly lived close to where the sexual assaults occurred and that DNA linked him to two of the rapes.

Daly was charged in connection with three of the eight cases. The others remain under investigation.