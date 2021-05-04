CIA Headquarters

By Steve Neavling

An FBI agent shot and wounded an armed man as he emerged from his car with a weapon outside the CIA’s headquarters in McLean, Va., on Monday evening.

The unidentified man was taken to a hospital about 6 p.m.

The FBI said it is reviewing the incident.

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously,” the FBI wrote on Twitter. “The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances.”

The FBI did not provide further details.

The CIA said the incident unfolded by the main gate just outside the secure perimeter of the agency’s headquarters.

“Our compound remains secured, and our Security Protective Officers working the incident are the only Agency personnel directly involved,” the CIA said.