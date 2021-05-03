By Steve Neavling

A funeral service was held Saturday for Keith Mills, a 50-year-old Secret Service agent who died last week while training during his shift at the Bush family compound at Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport.

The Secret Service and law enforcement officials attended the service to honor Mills, who helped protect the late President George H.W. Bush and former President George W. Bush, The Portland Press-Herald reports.

Mills had worked for the Secret Service since 2002. Before that, he worked at the Kennebunkport Police Department.

An autopsy was performed, but Mills’ cause of death has not been revealed.

Because Mills was working, his death is considered a line-of-duty death.

Mills left behind a wife and two children, 15-year-old Evan and 12-year-old Avery.

“Laura and I were saddened by the sudden loss of Keith Mills,” George W. Bush said in a statement. “Keith was a dedicated public servant and exemplary member of the United States Secret Service. My family had the good fortune of knowing Keith well, and now our thoughts are with Keith’s family – particularly his children. We join them in mourning the loss of a kind, funny, patriotic man.”