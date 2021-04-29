Rudy Giuliani

By Steve Neavling

FBI agents on Wednesday executed a search warrant at the New York City apartment and office of Rudy Giuliani, seizing cellphones and computers.

The former New York City mayor who became President Trump’s personal attorney has been under investigation for his dealings in Ukraine, where Giuliani had sought damaging information about President Biden.

Giuliani’s attorney Robert J. Costello told The New York Times that the searchers amounted to “legal thuggery” and that his client offered to answer prosecutors’ questions.

In a statement, Giuliani said the search warrants were a “corrupt double standard” by the Justice Department, which he insisted had ignored “blatant crimes” by Democrats.

One of the warrants sought communications between Giuliani and several Ukrainian officials and two former prosecutors.

The FBI also search the home of Victoria Toensing, another lawyer who dealt with Ukrainians in the quest for damaging information on Biden and his son.