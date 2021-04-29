Special Reports

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

April 2021
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



DOJ Releases Video of Rioters Attacking Capitol Police Officer Sicnkick

Alex Gakos/Shutterstock.com

By Steve Neavling

The Justice Department released videos showing rioters attacking Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick with a chemical spray during the Jan. 6 insurrection. 

Sicknick, who was trying to fend off rioters at the U.S. Capitol, died the day after the attack. He had two strokes, and his death was deemed “natural.” 

The videos are being used as evidence in the case against two men accused of assaulting Sicknick and other officers. 

The videos includes surveillance and body camera footage taken during the siege. 

Media outlets were given access to the videos, which still aren’t available for broadcasting. 

The Justice Department recently said it anticipates charging more than 500 people in connection with the riot.

The riot led to the deaths of five people, and more than 130 officers were injured. 


Posted: 4/29/21 at 7:57 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!