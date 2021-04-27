Jennifer Boone, special agent in charge of the Baltimore Field Office.

By Steve Neavling

Jennifer C. Boone, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office, is retiring after nearly 24 years at the bureau.

“When I entered Quantico in August 1997, I never dreamed I would have the experiences and opportunities I’ve had,” Boone said in a statement. “Being an agent and a member of the FBI family is the greatest honor of my life. When I was given the opportunity to come back to my home state of Maryland and lead the Baltimore Field Office as the Special Agent in Charge it was a dream come true and I knew, even then, it was where I would want to finish my FBI career.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray appointed Boone to the position in June 2019. At the time, Boon was the special agent in charge of the Los Angeles Field Office.

Boone began her career with the FBI in the Los Angeles Field Office in 1997.

Boone later served in both the Counterterrorism and Counterintelligence divisions at FBI headquarters in Washington D.C. At one point, she was detailed to the U.S. Senate.

In 2009, the FBI promoted her to a supervisory special agent, and she led a counterintelligence squad at the Washington Field Office.

Boone later served as director in Intelligence Programs for the National Security Council at the White House before being promoted to an assistant agent in charge of the Philadelphia Field Office, focusing on the Counterintelligence and Cyber Branch.

In early 2016, Boone returned to Washington D.C. as chief of the Counterproliferation Center. She was later named deputy assistant director in the Counterintelligence Division at the bureau’s headquarters.

In 2018, the FBI named Boone the special agent in charge of Cyber and Counterintelligence at the Los Angeles Field Office.

Boone received a bachelor’s of science degree in foreign service and a master’s degree from Georgetown University.