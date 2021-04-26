Eli Alfin, the son of fallen FBI agent Daniel Alfin, waves at law enforcement. Photo: Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

By Steve Neavling

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office organized a surprise birthday caravan for the 5-year-old son of FBI Agent Daniel Alfin, who was killed while executing a search warrant at a home in Florida in February.

Local and federal authorities joined in the celebration, delivering gifts to Eli Alfin.

“The Alfin family has been through an indescribable loss and we wouldn’t miss the opportunity to join in this special celebration and show them our support,” the Broward County Sheriff’s Office tweeted on Sunday.

Alfin and FBI Agent Laura Schwartzenberger were fatally shot outside the Sunrise, Fla., apartment of David Lee Huber, a 55-year-old systems engineer who was suspected of possessing child pornography. Three other FBI agents were shot and have since recovered.

Alfin and Schwartzenberger specialized in investigating child pornography and crimes against children and worked out of the Miami Field Office.

Alfin, a New York native, was first assigned to the FBI’s Albany Field Office office in 2009.