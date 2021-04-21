Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco

By Steve Neavling

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Biden’s nominee, Lisa Monaco, as deputy attorney general, the top two spot at the Justice Department.

Monaco, 53, who served as assistant attorney general for national security and White House homeland security and counterterrorism adviser under President Obama, was confirmed in a 98-2 vote.

Sens. Ted Cruz and Rand Paul voted against confirmation.

Monaco was among Obama’s potential nominees for FBI director.

As deputy attorney general, Monaco will oversee the Justice Department’s operations and supervise the FBI and Bureau of Prisons.

Monaco is known as a consensus-builder with experience on cyber issues.

Biden’s pick for attorney general, Vanita Gupta, could be confirmed this week.