Jason Christopher Davis

By Steve Neavling

A former supervisory Border Patrol agent was sentenced to 15 years in prison on a child pornography charge.

Jason Christopher Davis, of Las Cruses, pleaded guilty in October to producing a pornographic video of a 5-year-old child and uploading the video to his laptop.

Investigators found digital media with child pornography at his home, and he was arrested in May.

He was a supervisory Border Patrol agent at the time.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide effort to combat sexual exploitation and abuse.

The case was investigated by the Las Cruces Office of Homeland Security Investigations, the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Las Cruces Police Department. The Office of Professional Responsibility of Customs and Border Protection, the Border Patrol’s Management Inquiry Team, the FBI, and the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office assisted.