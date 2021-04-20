Scott McMillion, a 34-year veteran of the FBI, was appointed to serve as the bureau’s first chief diversity officer.

McMillion will head the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, which was created in 2012.

“As our chief diversity officer, Scott is the right person to ensure that the FBI fosters a culture of diversity and inclusion, and that our workforce reflects all the communities we serve,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said Monday. “I’m grateful he has agreed to bring his talent, experience, and dedication to our Office of Diversity and Inclusion, where he will build upon the important work that others started.”

For several years, McMillion has chaired the Black Affairs Diversity Committee, which assists the Office of Diversity and Inclusion to improve the recruitment, employment and retention of employees of color.

McMillion’s first role as a special agent was in 1998 in the Omaha Field Office in Nebraska, where he worked on criminal investigative squads and was the senior team leader of the Evidence Response Team.

In 2006, McMillion joined the Gallup Resident Agency of the Phoenix Field Office.

He became supervisory special agent in 2008 and was assigned to the Cyber Division at FBI headquarters in Washington D.C. In 2010, he was promoted to unit chief, overseeing the Innocent Images National Initiative and Digital Analysis Research Center.

In 2013, McMillion joined the Criminal Investigative Division as a unit chief in the Strategic Initiatives Unit, Violent Crimes Against Children Section. He later moved to the Jacksonville Field Office in Florida, where he oversaw the Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach, and Panama City resident agencies.

In 2018, McMillion transferred to the Inspection Division at headquarters. A year later, he was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Columbia Field Office in South Carolina, in charge of the National Security Branch

Before joining the FBI, McMillion was a special agent for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He earned a bachelor of science degree in criminology from Florida State University and a masters of forensic ccience from Nebraska Wesleyan University.