Vice President Kamala Harris.

By Steve Neavling

A Florida nurse has been charged with threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris.

Niviane Petit Phelps was arrested last week after authorities said she recorded and sent a series of videos to her husband in jail, according to a Secret Service complaint, USA Today reports.

In the videos, Phelps allegedly said she planned to murder the vice president and was practicing at a gun range and applying for a concealed weapons permit.

She also claimed Harris “isn’t actually Black,” the complaint states.

The criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida states that Phelps “knowingly and willfully made threats to kill and inflict bodily harm upon the Vice President of the United States in violation of Title 18, United States Code Section 871.”

Phelps faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Phelps, a 20-year employee of Jackson Health System, was suspended from her job.