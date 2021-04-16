Alex Gakos/Shutterstock.com

By Steve Neavling

The FBI has arrested more than 410 people accused of participating in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

A CBS News review of 369 cases found that 163 suspects have been indicted by grand juries.

According to the Justice Department, more than 100 alleged insurrectionists have been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or employees.

More than 35 of the suspects have been charged with bringing a dangerous or deadly weapon into the Capitol.

About 30 suspects are accused of conspiring to coordinate with others, and at least 56 have been connected to extremists groups such as the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and Three Percenters.

Of those arrested, at least 38 are current or former military members.

Investigators have executed more than 900 search warrants and are reviewing more than 15,000 hours of surveillance and body cam footage and have collected about 1,600 electronic devices.

The alleged riots hail from at least 45 states. Of those, Texas had the most suspects (38), followed by Florida (31), Pennsylvania (30) and New York (26).

Federal authorities previously said about 800 people stormed the Capitol, and the FBI has pledged to track down as many of the suspects as possible.

In March, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the bureau has received more than 270,000 digital media tips.

“With their help, we’ve identified hundreds of suspects and opened hundreds of investigations in all but one of our 56 field offices,” Wray said.