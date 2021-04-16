FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before a previous House Homeland Security Committee.

By Steve Neavling

FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers on Thursday that right-wing militants and white supremacists are communicating with far-right activists overseas and have even traveled to Europe to meet with them.

At a U.S. House Intelligence Committee hearing, Wray described the right-wing militants in the U.S. as domestic extremists who are reaching out to like-minded activists abroad and may even have trained with them, Reuters reports.

Wray said racially motivated extremists are the “actors with the most persistent and concerning transnational connections.”

Wray also told lawmakers that the bureau is on the lookout for new threats to the U.S. Capitol and state capitols following the deadly riot on Jan. 6 and that investigators are receiving “an avalanche of tips.”