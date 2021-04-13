James Hendricks, former special agent of the FBI’s Albany Field Office.

By Steve Neavling

A former special agent in charge of the FBI’s Albany Field Office in New York sexually harassed eight female subordinates, according to the Justice Department’s internal watchdog.

James Hendricks’ harassment was so egregious and frequent that his colleagues called him a “skilled predator,” the Office of Inspector General concluded in a report obtained by The Associated Press.

Hendricks, 50, was tapped to lead the Albany Field Office in July 2018 and quietly stopped working for the bureau last year.

Hendricks, who writes a law enforcement blog, told investigators he did nothing wrong and blamed his accusers of misjudging his actions or exaggerating his behavior. He did not respond to AP’s requests for an interview.

“It’s an ugly, ugly laundry list of things that were said, and that’s really hurtful to me and it really just disappoints me,” he was quoted as telling investigators.

The FBI declined to comment on the case but said the bureau “maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward sexual harassment and is committed to fostering a safe work environment where all of our employees are valued, protected and respected.”

After interviewing more than a dozen FBI officials, investigators said Hendricks’ harassment began at FBI headquarters, where he served as a section chief in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate, the position he held just before he was promoted to head the Albany Field Office. Two of his accusers were in Washington and six were in Albany.

Investigators said Hendricks gawked at women, touched them inappropriately, and made sexually suggestive comments.