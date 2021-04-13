Special Reports

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Biden Picks former N.J. AG Anne Milgram to Lead DEA

Former New Jersey AG Anne Milgram

By Steve Neavling

President Biden on Monday nominated Anne Milgram, a former New Jersey attorney general, to head the DEA. 

If Biden’s nomination is confirmed, Milgram would become the first politically appointed leader since the Obama administration. Several acting administrators served in the top role under former President Donald Trump.  

Milgram served as New Jersey attorney general from 2007 to 2010. She teaches at the New York University School of Law and serves as a special counsel for Lowenstein Sandler, a law firm. 

The nomination comes in the midst of an opioid crisis and the legalization of recreational marijuana in many states. 

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., said Biden made “a great choice” nominating Milgram. 

“She will be an excellent DEA Administrator, who will work diligently to fight drug trafficking and keep dangerous substances like fentanyl off our streets,” he said on Twitter.


Posted: 4/13/21
