By Steve Neavling

The number of migrants who are coming into contact with Border Patrol in Southern Arizona continues to rise.

At the Yuma Sector, agents encountered about 11,800 migrants in March, an increase from about 5,100 in February, Tucson.com reports, citing CBP statistics.

At the Tucson Sector, agents encountered about 19,800 migrants in March, an increase from about 14,600 in February.

Most of the encounters involved adult migrants without children, but the number of families traveling together and children traveling alone also is rising sharply.

The Biden administration attributed the rise “to reasons which include violence, natural disasters, food insecurity, and poverty” in Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Republicans blames Biden’s laxer border policies.