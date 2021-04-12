Biden Wants Funding Increase to Investigate White Supremacy within CBP, ICE
By Steve Neavling
President Biden’s budget proposal seeks to increase oversight of Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement to investigate complaints of white supremacy.
Under the proposal, workforce oversight offices within CBP and ICE would receive $470 million, a 22% increase in funding, Reuters reports.
The idea is to ensure timely investigations of workforce complaints, including “those related to white supremacy or ideological and non-ideological beliefs.”
The impetus for the increased oversight wasn’t immediately clear, but the Biden administration has prioritized combating domestic extremism, which a Homeland Security report in 2020 described as “the most persistent and lethal threat” to the U.S.
Posted: 4/12/21 at 8:19 AM under News Story.
Tags: Border Patrol, Budget, CBP, ICE, President Biden, white supremacy
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!