Special FBI Agent Raul Bujanda

By Steve Neavling

Raul Bujanda has been appointed special agent in charge of the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office in New Mexico.

Bujanda joined the FBI as a special agent in 2002, when he served in the Portland Field Office in Oregon and investigated violent crime, gang, and Mexican-based drug trafficking organizations.

Bujanda then joined the El Paso Field Office in Texas in 2008 to work on the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force strike force, which included members from the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, and Border Patrol. He also continued to investigate Mexican-based drug trafficking organizations. In 2010, Bujanda was promoted to supervisory special agent of the El Paso strike force.

In 2013, Bujanda became unit chief in the Criminal Justice Information Services Division in West Virginia.

In 2015, Bujanda was tapped to serve as assistant inspector and team leader in the Inspection Division at FBI headquarters. He was promoted in 2016 to assistant special agent in charge of the National Security Branch in the Oklahoma City Field Office before serving as the assistant special agent in charge of Oklahoma City’s Criminal Branch, where he worked criminal violations and administrative matters.

Bujanda was named section chief of the Criminal Investigative Division’s National Covert Operations Section in 2019, managing and overseeing all criminal and national security undercover operations for the FBI.

Before joining the FBI, Bujanda was a special agent in the Immigration and Naturalization Service and a fifth-grade teacher.