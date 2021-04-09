Special Reports

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

April 2021
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Fallen FBI Agents Honored with Plaque at Miami Field Office

Plaque pays tribute to fallen FBI agents FBI Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger. Photo via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

FBI Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, who were killed while serving a search warrant at a home in Florida in February, were honored Thursday at the field office where they worked in Miami.

Law enforcement officials unveiled a plaque honoring the fallen agents. 

Alfin and Schwartzenberger specialized in investigating child pornography and crimes against children and worked out of the Miami Field Office. 

Alfin, a New York native, was first assigned to the FBI’s Albany Field Office office in 2009. Over the past six years, he investigated crimes against children. He had a wife and child.  

Schwartzenberger, 43, joined the bureau’s Albuquerque Field Office in 2005 and was transferred to Miami in 2010. She tracked suspects accused of exploiting children online. She had a husband and two children. 

They were shot outside the Sunrise, Fla., apartment of David Lee Huber, a 55-year-old systems engineer who was suspected of possessing child pornography. Three other FBI agents were shot and have since recovered.

The shooting was one of the deadliest in FBI history. 


Posted: 4/9/21 at 7:25 AM under News Story.

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!