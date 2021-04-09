Plaque pays tribute to fallen FBI agents FBI Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger. Photo via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

FBI Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, who were killed while serving a search warrant at a home in Florida in February, were honored Thursday at the field office where they worked in Miami.

Law enforcement officials unveiled a plaque honoring the fallen agents.

Alfin and Schwartzenberger specialized in investigating child pornography and crimes against children and worked out of the Miami Field Office.

Alfin, a New York native, was first assigned to the FBI’s Albany Field Office office in 2009. Over the past six years, he investigated crimes against children. He had a wife and child.

Schwartzenberger, 43, joined the bureau’s Albuquerque Field Office in 2005 and was transferred to Miami in 2010. She tracked suspects accused of exploiting children online. She had a husband and two children.

They were shot outside the Sunrise, Fla., apartment of David Lee Huber, a 55-year-old systems engineer who was suspected of possessing child pornography. Three other FBI agents were shot and have since recovered.

The shooting was one of the deadliest in FBI history.