By Steve Neavling

DEA agents came under gunfire while trying to serve a search warrant in Detroit on Wednesday morning.

The agents weren’t injured, and the two suspects accused of firing at the agents were arrested, Fox 2 Detroit reports.

“No one was injured during today’s enforcement action in Detroit and the situation was neutralized peacefully,” Detroit’s DEA office tweeted.

The shooting broke out around 7:30 a.m., when the agents arrived at a home to serve arrest warrants for two people.

Detroit police and state troopers provided backup.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the arrests warrants were for.