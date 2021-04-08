Special Reports

Suspects Shot at DEA Agents Who Were Serving Arrest Warrants in Detroit

By Steve Neavling

DEA agents came under gunfire while trying to serve a search warrant in Detroit on Wednesday morning. 

The agents weren’t injured, and the two suspects accused of firing at the agents were arrested, Fox 2 Detroit reports

“No one was injured during today’s enforcement action in Detroit and the situation was neutralized peacefully,” Detroit’s DEA office tweeted. 

The shooting broke out around 7:30 a.m., when the agents arrived at a home to serve arrest warrants for two people.

Detroit police and state troopers provided backup. 

It wasn’t immediately clear what the arrests warrants were for. 


