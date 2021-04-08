Suspects Shot at DEA Agents Who Were Serving Arrest Warrants in Detroit
By Steve Neavling
DEA agents came under gunfire while trying to serve a search warrant in Detroit on Wednesday morning.
The agents weren’t injured, and the two suspects accused of firing at the agents were arrested, Fox 2 Detroit reports.
“No one was injured during today’s enforcement action in Detroit and the situation was neutralized peacefully,” Detroit’s DEA office tweeted.
The shooting broke out around 7:30 a.m., when the agents arrived at a home to serve arrest warrants for two people.
Detroit police and state troopers provided backup.
It wasn’t immediately clear what the arrests warrants were for.
