Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

A Border Patrol agent and off-duty firefighter are credited with saving the life of a woman who intended to jump off a bridge along an interstate in California on Tuesday morning, CBP said.

The Border Patrol agent, who works in the San Diego Sector, was driving eastbound on I-8 in Pine Valley at 7 a.m. when he spotted a woman standing on the rails of the Pine Valle Bridge near the westbound traffic lanes. He turned around and was met with an off-duty firefighter. Together, they removed the woman from the edge of the bridge before she was able to jump.

The woman was transferred to the California Highway Patrol for care and assistance.

“A tragedy was avoided today thanks to the efforts of these heroes,” Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said in a statement. “Even though border security is our primary mission, our agents respond to a multitude of significant events in the areas they patrol and consistently rise to the challenge.”