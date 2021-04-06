John Dillinger mugshot

By Steve Neavling

A police car stolen by notorious gangster John Dillinger after his daring escape from an Indiana jail in 1934 has returned to Indiana.

Dillinger escaped jail using a fake gun and stole the 1933 Ford V8 police car from Lake County Sheriff Lillian Holley and drove it to Chicago before abandoning it.

FBI agents killed Dillinger in a shootout on July 22, 1934, about four months after the escape.

The car was impounded and then auctioned off.

“A gentleman from Milwaukee acquired the car,” Lake County Realtor Roger Pace, who helped track the car down, told WBOI. “He didn’t know what the car was. He relocated to Maine, decades later, he died.”

Now officials are searching for a permanent home to display the infamous car.