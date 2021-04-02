CBP Canine Sniffs Out $60K of Fentanyl Stuffed inside Breakfast Burrito
By Steve Neavling
A Customs and Border Protection dog sniffed out nearly $60,000 worth of fentanyl stuffed inside breakfast burritos near the U.S.-Mexico Border.
The canine alerted his handler to a Chevrolet Tahoe at an inspection checkpoint in Yuma on Monday, CBP said in a news release.
The dog sniffed out the drugs in a black backpack inside the vehicle.
Agents found several small packages containing 5 pounds of fentanyl pills inside the burritos.
CBP arrested the 37-year-old driver, who was a U.S. citizen.
