President Reagan assassination attempt, via Wikipedia.

Tuesday is the 40th anniversary of the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan.

Reagan had just finished speaking to AFL-CIO leaders when he stepped out of the Washington D.C. Hilton and was struck by a bullet.

John Hinkley Jr. said he opened fire to impress actress Jodie Foster. He shot press secretary James Brady, police officer Thomas Delahanty, and Secret Service Agent Tim McCarthy.

Secret Service Agent Jerry Carr whisked Reagan into the backseat of an armored limo and ordered the driver to a nearby hospital.

Carr was credited with saving the president’s life.