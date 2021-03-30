FBI Special Agent Stanley M. Meador

By Steve Neavling

Stanley M. Meador has been tapped to serve as special agent in charge of the FBI’s Richmond Field Office in Virginia.

Meador, a native of Galax, Va., had been serving as chief of staff to the deputy director at FBI headquarters.

Meador’s career with the FBI began in 2002, when he was assigned to the Spokane Resident Agency in Washington, a satellite of the Seattle Field Office. He investigated violent crime, gangs, and Indian Country crimes, worked on intelligence matters, spearheaded the creation of the Safe Streets and Safe Trails task forces, and served as a firearms instructor and crisis negotiator.

In 2009, Meador joined the Las Vegas Field Office to investigate public corruption, violent gangs, and criminal enterprises.

In 2013, Meador was promoted to supervisory special agent and transferred to the International Operations Division (IOD) at headquarters. He was later promoted to chief of the IOD’s Asia Unit.

In 2015, Meador became supervisory senior resident agent of the Wilmington Resident Agency of the Charlotte Field Office, where he oversaw criminal and national security programs.

In 2019, Meador was named assistant special agent in charge in the Philadelphia Field Office, where he led administrative and special operation, overseeing 12 programs and all crisis management matters.

In 2020, he became chief of staff to the deputy director.

Before joining the FBI, Meador served as a special agent with the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Meador received a bachelor’s degree from Roanoke College in Salem, Va., and a master’s degree from The American University in Washington.

Meador also received a Declaration of Valor for his response to the Pentagon during 9/11.