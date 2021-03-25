Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos (courtesy of Border Patrol)

By Steve Neavling

A Border Patrol agent killed last week while trying to help a motorist in Southern California was honored during a procession through Coachella Valley on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials stood on overpasses as the procession passed through Interstate 10.

Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos, 35, was called to a report of a collision on state Route 86 near Salton City at about 4:20 p.m. on March 15. When he arrived, he began helping a 75-year-old woman whose car had become disabled in the road during a dust storm. A car stuck both the agent and the woman’s car. Flores-Bañuelos, who was assigned to the Indio Station, was pronounced dead at Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley.

Flores-Bañuelos left behind a wife and three children.

Before joining Border Patrol, Flores Bañuelos served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

A GoFundMe campaign has so far raised more than $85,500 for Flores Bañuelos’ family.