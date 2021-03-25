Border Patrol Agent Roman Rodriguez Jr.

By Steve Neavling

A Border Patrol agent accused of pointing a gun at a man during a fight outside a bar in Laredo, Texas, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Roman Rodriguez Jr., 33, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, The Laredo Morning Times reports.

Laredo police responded to reports of shots fired near a nightclub on Feb. 26. Several people were fighting when police arrived.

Police said Rodriguez pointed a gun at one of the men involved in the altercation. But it’s not yet clear whether he fired the gun.

“After canvassing the empty field, officers were able to recover a semiautomatic handgun and seized it as evidence,” police said in a statement. “Officers confirmed that a shot was fired during the altercation.”

In a statement, CBP said Rodriguez was off duty during the altercation.

“CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission, and the overwhelming majority of CBP employees and officers perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe,” Border Patrol said in a statement.