Oops! Fox News Falsely Reports Homeland Security Director Resigns
By Steve Neavling
Fox News host Harris Faulkner falsely reported Monday that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had resigned while she interviewing former President Trump.
During the live broadcast, Faulkner interrupted Trump to tell him, “I want to double-check this with our producers: The DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, has resigned, Mr. President.”
Trump chimed in, “Well I’m not surprised. Good. That’s a big victory for our country.”
“Hold on, let me stop, let me listen to my team one more time,” the host said. “Forgive me, that has not happened. And I apologize.”
Trump responded, “OK, cross off that victory.”
Fox News was excoriated on social media.
Posted: 3/23/21 at 7:40 AM under News Story.
Tags: Alejandro Mayorkas, donald trump, Homeland Security, media
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!