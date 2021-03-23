Special Reports

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

FBI, ATF Help Investigate Mass Shooting in Colorado

Police respond to mass shooting in Boulder, Colo. (Photo via Boulder Police Department)

By Steve Neavling

The FBI and ATF are helping local police investigate a mass shooting that left 10 people dead at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday. 

The suspect was arrested outside the King Scoopers grocery market.

“There is no ongoing public threat,” Boulder Police Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said at a news conference, USA Today reports. “We do have a person of interest in custody. That person was injured during the incident and is being treated for the injuries.” 

Among those killed was a police officer, Eric Talley, an 11-year veteran on the Boulder force. 

“At the request of the Boulder Police Department, FBI Denver personnel are assisting with an investigation into an active shooter situation at a King Soopers grocery store on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder,” the bureau’s Denver office tweeted. 


