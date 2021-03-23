FBI, ATF Help Investigate Mass Shooting in Colorado
By Steve Neavling
The FBI and ATF are helping local police investigate a mass shooting that left 10 people dead at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday.
The suspect was arrested outside the King Scoopers grocery market.
“There is no ongoing public threat,” Boulder Police Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said at a news conference, USA Today reports. “We do have a person of interest in custody. That person was injured during the incident and is being treated for the injuries.”
Among those killed was a police officer, Eric Talley, an 11-year veteran on the Boulder force.
“At the request of the Boulder Police Department, FBI Denver personnel are assisting with an investigation into an active shooter situation at a King Soopers grocery store on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder,” the bureau’s Denver office tweeted.
Posted: 3/23/21 at 7:59 AM under News Story.
