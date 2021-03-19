Screenshot of attack on officers at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

By Steve Neavling

The FBI on Thursday released 10 videos showing the most egregious assaults on police officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and is asking for the public’s help identifying the attackers.

The FBI has arrested more than 300 people in connection with the riot, including 65 who assaulted law enforcement officers. But as the videos show, some of the most violent offenders have not yet been identified.

“The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying 10 individuals suspected of being involved in some of the most violent attacks on officers who were protecting the U.S. Capitol and our democratic process on January 6,” Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said in a statement. “These individuals are seen on video committing egregious crimes against those who have devoted their lives to protecting the American people.”

Anyone with information about the suspects in the videos is asked to call (800) CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.