By Steve Neavling

A San Antonio man was arrested near Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence in Washington D.C. on Wednesday and charged with weapons and ammunition charges.

The Secret Service arrested Paul Murray, 31, after receiving an intelligence bulletin from Texas that indicated Murray was experiencing “paranoid delusions” and believed the government or military wanted to kill him. According to the bulletin, he told his mother via a text message that he was in Washington and would “take care of his problem.”

Murray was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device.

A rifle and ammunition were found in his car.