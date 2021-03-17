FBI Agent Laura Schwartzenberger. Photo via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

Laura Schwartzenberger, one of two FBI agents killed while serving a search warrant at a home in Florida last month, will have a street named after her outside a school where she taught students about the dangers of social media.

“She would always say, ‘I feel that coming here and talking about the hard stuff means that I won’t see you guys on my end,’ ” Rockway Middle School in Westchester said in a statement released after her death. “Laura’s commitment to and dedication to not just Rockway, but the community as a whole, will be missed.”

“It seems she was very popular there,” Commissioner Javier Souto said.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade commissioners granted Rockway’s request to name the street outside the school after Schwartzenberger. The portion of Southwest 93rd Court between Coral Way and 32nd Street will also carry the name “Laura Schwartzenberger Way.”

Schwartzenberger, 43, joined the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office in 2005 and was transferred to Miami in 2010. She tracked suspects accused of exploiting children online. She had a husband and two children.